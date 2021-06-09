Akufo-Addo leaves for Burkina Faso

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his capacity as Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of States and Government of ECOWAS, will Wednesday morning leave Accra to Burkina Faso to hold discussions with President Kabore on the terrorist threat confronting that country and the Region.

This trip comes on the heels of the killing of 160 people in a village raid in Burkina Faso by unknown militants.



The situation in West Africa, currently, is extremely volatile, as persistent attacks continue to undermine the peace and security across the Region.



The President is expected to reiterate the commitment of ECOWAS towards assisting Burkina Faso, and, indeed, countries in West Africa in fighting the scourge of terrorism.

Indeed, under the tenure of office of President Akufo-Addo, the Ghana Armed Forces continue to undertake security operations along the northern, northwestern, and northeastern borders.



Its purpose is to maintain a resolute, robust front that will deter any potential aggressors from having any thoughts of destabilizing Ghana through acts of terrorism.



On 31st March 2021, the President presented the armed forces with 40 Armoured Personnel Carriers to help with its logistical needs. This is in addition to the presentation he made on 5th December 2019 of 33 Armoured Personnel Carriers, 41 assorted Toyota vehicles, amongst others.