1
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo leaves for Portugal on Presidential jet

AKUFO GH JET President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sun, 26 Jun 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to leave Ghana today, Sunday, 26 June for Lisbon, Portugal for the 2022 UN Ocean Conference.

The president will this time be traveling on the Presidential jet.

This was disclosed by the Presidency in a statement signed by Director of Communications, Mr Eugene Arhin.

The president's trip on the presidential jet was disclosed after North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that Nana Akufo-Addo continues to sink taxpayers’ monies on luxurious private jets on his foreign travels, the latest being his recent trips to Belgium and Rwanda which cost some GHS4 million.

A statement from the Presidency denied the claim while announcing that the President will travel today onboard the Presidential jet.

Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to return to the country on Wednesday, 29 June 2022.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
What happened when Kwabena Agyapong met Rawlings
Details of the symbol of authority of the Ashanti Region, the Asanteman flag
Diamond Appiah reacts to Jackie Appiah’s plush mansion
Can Akufo-Addo switch flights in the sky? - Presidential staffer 'attacks' Ablakwa
6 important projects abandoned by the NPP govt in Ashanti Region
Bawumia will clinch NPP's 2024 flagbearership ticket - Ben Ephson
Legacy over wealth, learn from Akufo-Addo – Okyenhene tasks appointees
Anas exposé suffers another blow as RAG restores suspended members
E-Levy: 8 out of 10 Ghanaians have changed MoMo transaction behaviour – Report
My biggest fear before marriage was ‘chop money’ – McDan