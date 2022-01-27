Akufo-Addo-led ECOWAS to hold virtual summit over Burkina Faso coup

President Akufo-Addo is current Chairman of ECOWAS

ECOWAS leaders to meet virtually over latest coup

President Roch Marc Kabore of Burkina Faso ousted



Military cite rising insecurity for takeover



The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, under the leadership of its Chairman and President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will hold a summit on political developments in Burkina Faso.



According to a communique issued by the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja, Akufo-Addo “has convened an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in Burkina Faso. The Summit will hold in Virtually on Friday, January 28, 2022.



“The Heads of State will be considering and discussing the recent political developments in Burkina Faso as a result of the January 24, 2022 coup d’état in the country,” it concluded.



ECOWAS under Akufo-Addo’s leadership has had to deal with three coups in the last few years. First was in Mali where late Ibrahim Boubakar Keita was deposed in August 2020 by transitional president Assimi Goïta-led Junta.

A little over a year later in September 2021, Guinean President Alpha Conde was ousted by the leader of his special guards unit, Mamady Doumbouya.



Four months on, the latest coup to deal with is the ouster of Christian Roch Marc Kabore as Burkinabe President. A move led by Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, a 41-year-old Lieutenant Colonel who in December 2021 had been appointed head of security in the capital Ouagadougou.



Full Statement: ECOWAS Leaders to hold Extraordinary Summit Virtually on the Political Situation in Burkina Faso



Abuja, Nigeria January 26, 2022. H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana and Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has convened an Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in Burkina Faso. The Summit will hold in Virtually on Friday, January 28, 2022.



