Akufo-Addo lied in saying teachers all over the world cannot be millionaires - Lecturer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Mr. Samuel Ziggah, says President Akufo-Addo lied when he claimed that, all over the world, one could not be a millionaire by being a teacher.

The lecturer, in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, posited that although on the surface he associates himself with what the President said, he was not right in associating his comments on a global scale.



Mr. Ziggah stated that there are countries where teachers are the highest-paid professionals including, Canada.



He also mentioned Germany and our neighboring country Togo to argue that, the situation of poor conditions of service for teachers is only peculiar to Ghana.



He blamed the situation on the history of how teachers were paid in the past and the circumstances behind their recruitment.



He asked the government to give teachers better conditions of service and a revolving fund that could help them manage their lives and that of their dependants.

In his view, the comments could demoralize teachers.



He said teachers are not respected in the country, and the comments by the President has in a way affirmed it.



Meanwhile, he has stated that corruption, mismanagement and poor performance of professionals should be partly blamed on teachers.



He said a teacher who fails to perform well and give the students quality teachings could have ripple effects in a decade’s time.



He said teaching is not preaching where anyone at all can get up and claim to be a teacher.

An audio attributed to President Nana Addo is in circulation and trending.



The president is heard saying: Teaching is not a job for one to become a millionaire.



The President said that teaching is a sacrificing job and that one can not teach and expect to become a millionaire.



He added that although teachers do not deserve to be poor, the profession is just a contribution job to the welfare of society.