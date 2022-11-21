Akufo-Addo longs to be like in Nkrumah – Dr Amoako Baah

Dr Amoako Baah, a leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is unconcerned about the difficulties Ghanaians are facing.

Speaking in a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Baah said that all the president cares about is the pageantry that comes with the presidency.



Dr Baah, who was reacting to viral pictures of the president with the British monarch, King Charles III during his private visit to the UK, said that Akufo-Addo only wants to be like Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.



“This is what he (Akufo-Addo) likes (meeting powerful people). He is called Nana Show boy. He likes beautiful things. He wants to be a statesman.



“In spite of the fact that Nkrumah was the one who locked up his grandfather, he really likes him (Nkrumah). And so, he wants to be like Nkrumah in everything he does. He wants to be like a stateman; standing in front of people and giving speeches and so on, that is what he likes to do,” he said in Twi.



“The thing is that Nana Addo does not have the genes of the NPP in him... Because why will someone like a person who locked up his grandfather which led to his death?



“He (Akufo-Addo) does not have a good character. His grandfather died bitterly at the hands of Nkrumah but that does not disturb him. He only wants to be a show boy just as Nkrumah was,” he added.

Watch the interview below:







You can also catch GhanaWeb TV’s interview with Elvis Afriyie Ankrah below:











IB/BOG