Akufo-Addo must act on protocol breach at NPP conference – Solomon Owusu

Solomon Owusu, Member of NPP Communications Team

A member of the communications team of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Solomon Owusu has urged President Akufo-Addo to act on the protocol breach that occurred at the party’s National Conference in Kumasi over the weekend.

According to him, it was totally wrong and unacceptable for the Vice President to be made to have arrived at the event after the President had settled down.



“For the first time in the history of this country and in the NPP, we’ve organized a programme where the Vice President has come after the President has arrived. Why, is it that we were exchanging power during last week’s National Conference event? That was shameful and must be roundly condemned. The President must take action over that incident because what happened amounted to the Presidential seat being wrestled from the President.”



The outspoken politician cum businessman added, “We didn’t vote for a vice President, Ghanaians voted for a President, and as such protocol demands that he turns up at a programme last. When he arrives, nobody else comes after him. How can number 1(President) come before number 2 (vice president)? It never happens. On the conference programme line up, it was clear when every dignitary was arriving. Why was there a protocol breach and a crowd rented just to let it appear as though the Vice President has a huge support base in the party?

Solomon Owusu further condemned what he described as “political gymnastics” which was done to give Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia an unfair advantage over other party big guns who are aspiring to be the party’s Flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.



He was confident that the Minister of Trade and Industry and Flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen will record a resounding victory when the party’s flagbearer contest is held.