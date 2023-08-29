Akufo-Addo must ask North East Minister to resign – Kwadwo Poku

North East agent for Flagbearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, Ali Zakaria

Defeated Flag bearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Francis KWadwo Poku has said he will call on President Akufo-Addo to ask the North East regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria to resign over the assault on Alan Kyerematen’s agent.

Speaking on Morning Starr with Francis Abban Monday, Mr. Kwadwo Poku stated that though he was not personally treated badly, but, the President must act on the development that happened in the North East region during the election.



“The only place that was unfair and we are trying to address it internally is North East. For me, I am going to call on the President to basically ask that the Regional Minister resigns.



“Because he supervised an election that contravened the rules of the party. The party said nobody should vote and show their ballot. There should be no intimidation, people should be allowed to vote free. That did not happen in the North East,” Mr. Kwadwo Poku stated.



He continued: “North East where people were voting and showing their vote when Alan’s agent tried to stop that. He was struck-out and beaten. Where he was beaten in the full glare of the Police and nobody intervened on the boy’s behalf.”



Background

The agent for Flag bearer hopeful, Alan Kyerematen, Ali Zakaria has been attacked at the North East Region during the on-going Special Delegates Congress of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking on GHOne TV with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, deputy spokesperson for Alan Campaign Team, Richard Nyamah stated that the agent was beaten to pulp for protesting the public display of ballots by some delegates.



“I’ve personally spoken to the Police Commander and the Electoral Commission Officer and told them our concern. Unfortunately the process is over. There are other processes and we have reported it to our bosses in Accra and we will take the necessary steps,” added.



Mr. Nyamah added that their agent is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.