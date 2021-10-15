Akufo-Addo must be commended for fulfilling a campaign promise after 4 years - Edudzi Tamakloe

Mahama's aide, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe

Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, has sarcastically patted the back of President Akufo-Addo for fulfilling one out of his numerous campaign promises after over 4 years in power.

According to him, in the four years of the reign of President Akufo-Addo, he has been able to restore the operational authorization of pro-NDC station, Radio Gold, which was revoked on the grounds of defaulting in the payment of the spectrum fees.



Speaking on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe re-echoed the stance of the NDC party that the revocation of the license of Radio Gold was politically motivated.



“In four years, Akufo-Addo has fulfilled one of his campaign promises. So far in four years, only one campaign promise of Akufo-Addo has been fulfilled; even that is also a promise that he will restore the licence of Radio Gold.



“It must be said on record that Nana Akufo-Addo has fulfilled one campaign promise,” he reiterated.



He, however, seized the moment to applaud other authorities that were part in making sure that Radio Gold’s operational license was restored.

Radio Gold, 132 entities granted radio broadcasting authorisations



Radio Gold and Radio XYZ which were closed down after the 2017 FM audit are among the entities whose new applications have been approved.



Fifty-seven out of the 144 Frequency Modulation (FM) stations that were cited for various infractions in a 2017 audit exercise by the NCA were shut down in 2019.



In accordance with the decisions of the Electronic Communication Tribunal (ECT), 30 out of the 57 stations submitted fresh applications for FM authorisations.



In the case of Radio Gold for example, the licence was revoked over non payment of operating licence fees over a long period.

The Electronic Communication Tribunal, therefore, ruled that by that act, the license had expired.



It is, however, not automatic that they will be getting their old frequencies after the granting of the new authorisation.



This is because the NCA allocates frequencies based on availability.