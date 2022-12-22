1
Akufo-Addo must be commended for reviving the economy – NPP

Justin Frimpong Kodua1.png General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justine Kodua

Thu, 22 Dec 2022 Source: rainbownradioonline.com

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justine Kodua, says President Akugo-Addo, must be commended for reviving the economy.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday, December 21, 2022, he said efforts put in place to address the current economic crisis have helped in reviving the economy.

“So we ask, if the government can be blamed for the cedi depreciation, why can’t this same government be credited for the appreciation of the cedi? We also find it gratifying that owing to the massive appreciation of the cedi, prices of petroleum products at the pump have reduced resulting in a 15.3 reduction in transport fares.

“I must admit that these developments may not entirely address the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the country, we do believe strongly that they may offer a sigh of relief for Ghanaians as we approach the festive season, and we must praise this government.”

Meanwhile, he has appealed to traders to reduce their prices since the cedi has appreciated against the dollar.

“We appeal to all manufacturers and traders to also reduce prices of commodities to conform to this reality…kindly reduce the prices of your products.”

