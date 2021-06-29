Akufo-Addo must be worried over murder of anti-government activist - Manasseh

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Investigative Journalist

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has added his voice to growing criticism of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in respect of "stifling the voice" of citizens calling out bad governance.

The latest incident involves the death of one Ibrahim Mohammed also known as ‘Macho Kaaka’ who was allegedly attacked by a mob for making various social media posts urging government to ensure systems are working for the people.



Azure Awuni in a post shared on Twitter opined that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who carved his way into the highest office of the land as an activist on the premise of championing free speech, justice and respect for human should be very worried about the developments.



“President Akufo-Addo made his name as an aggressive activist. He stood for, or so we were made to believe, justice, free speech and respect for human rights. He should be worried that an activist threatened for making the government unpopular in has been killed,” he wrote.



Following the death of Kaaka on Monday, some irate youth took to the streets to register their protests leading to the deployment of the military on Tuesday June 29, 2021 to help quell the protests.



During the security action, soldiers opened fire on the protesters resulting in the death of two persons and four others sustaining injuries.

Many social media users have reacted with disdain to the incidents that took place at Ejura in the Ashanti region.



