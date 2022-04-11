Akufo-Addo must call Roads Minister to order over politics in Tema Central - Residents

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some residents of the Tema Central Constituency in the Greater Accra Region have called on President Akufo-Addo to call to order, Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, over what they call “dirty roads politics” in their constituency.

According to the residents who held a press conference over the weekend, the Roads Minister’s son has Parliamentary ambitions and wants to replace the hardworking Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey as MP in the constituency which is the ruling NPP’s stronghold.



And because of this ambition, Mr. Owuraku Amoako-Atta’s father is using his position as Roads Minister to sabotage the incumbent MP for Tema Central in dirty mafia-style politics.



“Because of this dirty political diabolism, roads in Tema Central which have already been given on contract are not being built,” lamented Mr. Joseph Appenteng, who addressed the press conference.



According to him, “contracts have been fleshed out but the contractors have deliberately not been paid so that the roads will not be completed in what we have heard is an attempt to make the incumbent MP look bad so that we the residents will lose faith in him.”



Mr. Appenteng points out however that, “when two elephants fight, it is the poor grass that suffers. Here we are, law-abiding residents of this constituency who pay our taxes and yet because of somebody’s political ambition, we have to suffer the consequences of poor roads; why?”

The unhappy residents, therefore, called on President Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency, call the Roads Minister to order over the shenanigans.



“We are not halfwits and idiots in this constituency to be oblivious of what is going on. Nobody can instigate us with deliberate irresponsible politics to vote against anybody and so the shenanigans being pulled by the Roads Minister will not work.



“His Excellency the President should also know that at the end of the day if Tema Central is not built, it is his government that loses shine and not the Roads Minister,” Mr. Appenteng said.



He was flanked on the high table by Mr. Kwame Abanga, who also accused the Roads Minister’s son of being an over-ambitious upstart in politics.



“As we speak, Owuraku Amoako-Atta is a government appointee at the Tema Metropolitan Assembly, why does he not take his time there and slowly build his political profile instead of rushing to become MP of Tema Central?”

Mr. Abanga pointed out that, “already, they are accusing president Akufo-Addo of running a family and friends government and everybody knows that the Roads Minister is a relation of the President.



“You also want to come and add to it so that the President will look even worse?” he asked.



Mrs. Hagan Prempeh, who was also at the press conference on her part said “the sitting Mp is a very good person and has within this short period of time as Mp helped many people in diverse ways, we will retain him to continue with his good works and no amount of propaganda against our brilliant Mp of Tema Central will work”.