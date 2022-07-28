Akufo-Addo must call Ursula Owusu to order – Sam George on SIM re-registration deadline

Akufo-Addo (right), Ursula Owusu-Ekuful (left)

Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George, has called on Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to order the Communication and Digitalisation Minister to extend the deadline for the nationwide SIM card re-registration exercise.

According to the Member of Parliament (MP), the minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, is failing to listen to the voice of reason by insisting that the registration exercise should end on Sunday, July 31, 2022.



Speaking to the media in Parliament on Thursday, Sam George said that many experts in the communication sector have called for an extension because of the potential ramification on Ghana’s security if the SIM cards of many Ghanaians are blocked.



He added that the long queues at GhanaCard and SIM card registration centres are evidence that many Ghanaians will not be able to register their cards through no fault of theirs.



“… we hope that within the next 24 to 48 hours reason would apply. I want to use this means to call on His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to instruct his Minister for Communications and Digitalisation to rescind her decision on the deadline as it holds potential national security implications for millions of Ghanaians who have not been able, due to no fault of theirs.



“We urge the President and the national security minister to take cognizance of the fact that millions of Ghanaians earn a living by use of their SIM cards on a daily basis,” the MP, who is also the Ranking Member of Parliament’s Communication Committee, said.

Also, the MP called on the National Communications Authority and other stakeholders in the telecommunication industry including network companies to impress on the minister, the need to extend the deadline for the registration exercise.



He added that the minority caucus will explore all the legal means possible to ensure that the SIM card registration is extended to at least the end of 2022.



