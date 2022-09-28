Akufo-Addo must have a self-introspection over booing incident - Obiri Boahen

President Akufo-Addo

Former Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo not to be dismayed by the cold reception at the Global Citizen Festival held at Black Stars Square over the weekend.

According to him, such receptions ought to be expected as political leaders will not always have people singing their praise.



Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on September 27, he stated that the president must demonstrate that ‘he is a man’ – an expression connoting bravery.



He also tasked the president and the NPP to both have a self-introspection over the incident in order to make necessary amends.



“Nana Addo should relax. He will think about it though. He must tell himself that he is a man. Even though I’m saying this, he must do self-introspection and not be demoralized.



“He should stand firm and know that it wont always be rosy for him and will always be welcomed with pomp and pageantry at events he attends.

“He must stand firm like a man. NPP members must also stand firm and not be cowed. Whether it is the NDC or other parties, NPP as a party must do self-introspection too,” Nana Obiri Boahen said.



President Akufo-Addo graced the Global Citizen Festival which took place at the Black Square in Accra over the weekend.



When it was his turn to deliver an address, a section of the crowd began to chant and clap ‘away,away….’.



The president remained calm and delivered his speech. Deputy Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party Ernest Owusu Bempah has in a statement accused the opposition National Democratic Congress as orchestrating the plot to embarrass the president.



However, the NDC has rejected the accusation insisting that the booing was only an indication of the frustrations of Ghanaians under the NPP government.

DS/SARA