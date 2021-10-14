Akufo-Addo must implement Mills’ White Paper on Constitutional review - Minority

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in parliament

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has opined that it would be in the national interest for us as a people to take a relook at the constitutional review work done under the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

He indicated that Ghana must review the 1992 constitution thoroughly, thus he looks forward to a constitutional review commission on the work that was done under late Mills.



To him, this was the time we should embark on the constitutional review reforms.



Haruna Iddrisu said this was an opportunity for us to embark on the review and make the necessary adjustments.



When asked the specific areas he would want a review, he said there are suggestions for a review to stop MPs from being appointed as Ministers.



He said unless President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fundamental disagreements, he should accept and implement the White Paper that late President Mills issued on the constitutional review report or further review it and improve upon it.

The Atta-Mills Institute, in July this year, blamed the lack of the implementation of the White Paper issued by late Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills on the constitutional review commission on the current challenges confronting the nation.



Addressing the media on Thursday, July 22, 2021, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute Koku Anyidoho posited that the White Paper contained cogent ideas and reviews that could have given the country a clear path towards national development.



He said the White Paper issued by late Mills has become more relevant than before especially when people are calling for a constitutional review.



He said Page 12 of the White Paper and issue six posited that the late Mills accepted that the President must be taxed on his salary and emoluments as an example to the rest of the citizenry because it would have been a sign that all were equal before the law.