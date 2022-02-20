Akufo-Addo must intervene urgently – Jantuah on UTAG strike

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah

Private legal practitioner, Kwame Jantuah is calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to as a matter of urgency show keen interest in resolving matters concerning the ongoing industrial action by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG).



According to him, making education accessible to all was one of the key messages relayed by the president during his campaign which particularly led to the birth of the Free SHS programme.



Jantuah who was speaking on Asaase radio’s The Forum said, “the challenge with this particular situation is the duration it has taken for either the NPP or NDC to do anything about.”



“And that duration has caused disaffection within the lecturing community and the government is not prepared to do anything about it. And when I say government; I mean both the NDC in power and the NPP in power because there’s perpetual succession who take over our assets and liabilities."

“…I’ve indicated that this is the point where I think the President [Akufo-Addo] should come in because this thing has taken so long,” the lawyer said.



He stated that the best person to do anything about the current situation is the President since it has taken so long for any concrete solution to be given.



“There needs to be an olive branch shown somewhere because it is not working. And I think that olive branch can be shown if the President comes in. This thing has protracted and I’m not saying the President should come in on everything. I’m not saying he should sit and negotiate – call the bodies together and ask the question; why haven’t you been able to resolve this because it’s gone on for a while?”



The strike which has been ongoing for the past six weeks have left many tertiary students stranded.



“The students are suffering. Look at the money they’ve spent on bringing free education. It is a flagship and if it is a flagship, the president should be concerned about this flagship called education because this is not helping,” Jantuah stated.