Akufo-Addo must investigate alleged forgery by Ag. CEA boss before his confirmation - Apaak

Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, Clement Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, has advised President Akufo-Addo to personally investigate the alleged forgery by Mr. Francis Aumadu, Acting National Director for Complementary Education Agency (CEA), to remain in office despite reaching retirement age.

The Builsa South MP stated that it would be improper for the man to remain in office if he has reached the retirement age, let alone be allowed to hold an office after forging his age.



Mr. Francis Aumadu, Acting National Director of Complementary Education Agency (CEA), has refused to retire despite reaching the retirement age of sixty, according to information obtained by Rainbowradioonline.com.



According to information obtained, he is scheduled to leave on his terminal leave before retiring on 3/7/2022.



He allegedly went to CAGD, however, to have his birth date changed to 3/7/1963. Meanwhile, all of his documents are dated 3/7/1962.

A whistleblower has requested that the public officer be removed from office.



Responding to the petition, Dr. Apaak stated that the president must act quickly.



He also stated that because parliament is currently in recess, he and his colleagues have been unable to preside over the matter.



"But, given that it has come up and there is every indication that the president will make him the substantive, I believe we must advise the presidency to exercise caution in conducting its own investigation to avoid engaging in an exercise that will turn out to be scandalous.”