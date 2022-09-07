9
Akufo-Addo must reshuffle his govt, finance ministry not effective - UN Peace Ambassador

Country Director For International Association Of World Peace Advocates, Ghana Chapter, Dr Samuel O United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador for Ghana, Bishop Samuel Owusu

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The United Nations (UN) Peace Ambassador for Ghana, Bishop Samuel Owusu, has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his insistence on not reshuffling his government.

In an interview on XYZ TV monitored by GhanaWeb, Bishop Owusu said that Akufo-Addo is the only president in the history of the 4th Republic of Ghana who has not reshuffled his government.

He added that the current economic hardship in the country is evident that some of the president’s appointees, including the minister for finance, Ken Ofori-Atta are failing and must to be replaced.

“This is the only government that has not made any major reshuffle which has made it look as if all the appointees of the president are perfect. But this is very surprising to me because if you look at the Finance Ministry, it is not doing its work well. It is not working well at all. Most of the things they (the Finance Ministry) are doing are making the livelihood of Ghanaians worse.

“Many experts advise them against the E-Levy, they have introduced but they refused to listen. They were told that the E-Levy will not help because the country was facing a lot of hardship due to the Russia-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic with a lot of people losing their jobs,” he said in twi.

He added that the decision of the finance minister to collapse Ghanaian-owned banks is one of the worst decisions the Akufo-Addo government had made because it could have used just a fraction of the money it used for the clean-up to keep many banks afloat.

Bishop Owusu said that the situation in the country is currently very bad with the youth not getting jobs and prices of items increasing.

Watch the video below:



Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:



