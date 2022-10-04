Akufo-Addo must resign now - Opare Addo on 'failed' galamsey fight

NDC Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo

National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has asked Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to tender his resignation as president of the country.

He holds the view that the president has failed woefully in his fight against illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey.



In two separate Twitter post, Opare Addo who is seeking reelection as National Youth Organizer of NDC observed with concern the state of water bodies which has been polluted by illegal miners.



He suggested that the government ought to be blamed for the state of the water bodies which Nana Akufo-Addo put his presidency on the line to fight the menace.



“State of rivers in GH now. If this doesn't provoke you as a young person, then I understand why this gov't takes us for granted. Resist this gov't before they plunge this nation into a point of no return. Protest and let your voice be heard, protest, don't defend,” Opare Addo tweeted on October 3.



“You claimed to put your presidency on the line to fight the destruction of our environment, yet failed woefully to combat illegal mining. Where's the honour? Akufo-Addo must resign if he can't keep his word to solve simple challenges. Resign now, Mr President,” he added.



Background

The conversation on galamsey resurfaced following the rearrest of Chinese galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang and her accomplices.



She has been remanded into police custody as she faces her prosecution. Again, many civil society organizations have expressed concerns over the heavy pollution of water bodies which has compelled the Ghana Water Company Limited to threaten to shut down mining communities.



Pressure group, Occupy Ghana, has urged President Akufo-Addo to declare a state of emergency in mining areas as the country wage war on illegal activity.



The President, it will be recalled placed his presidency on the line in the galamsey 2017 however many hold the view that the fight has not been a success as a result of the discoloured nature of water bodies and some top officials found complicit in the fight.



Nana Akufo-Addo opines that he paid a political price for his fight as he lost votes and in some cases, NPP MPs were unseated in mining areas.





