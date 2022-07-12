1
Akufo-Addo must resign over economic mess – Osei Akoto

Henry Osei Akoto .png National Organiser Hopeful for the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto

Tue, 12 Jul 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

National Organiser Hopeful for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has said the severe hardship in Ghana has made president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a “big disappointment.”

The former Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in Oforikrom made this remark on Dwaboase on TV XYZ/Power FM when recounting some of the numerous of promises Akufo-Addo made before assuming power in 2017.

Osei Akoto compared the resources that were available to the erstwhile Mahama administration and the current Akufo-Addo government and stated that the past NDC government performed better than Akufo-Addo’s regime.

“Akufo-Addo must resign like Boris Johnson,” he stated as he bemoaned the “severe hardship in the country despite borrowing heavily.”

