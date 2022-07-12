Akufo-Addo must resign over economic mess – Osei Akoto

National Organiser Hopeful for the NDC, Henry Osei Akoto

National Organiser Hopeful for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has said the severe hardship in Ghana has made president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a “big disappointment.”

The former Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC in Oforikrom made this remark on Dwaboase on TV XYZ/Power FM when recounting some of the numerous of promises Akufo-Addo made before assuming power in 2017.



Osei Akoto compared the resources that were available to the erstwhile Mahama administration and the current Akufo-Addo government and stated that the past NDC government performed better than Akufo-Addo’s regime.

“Akufo-Addo must resign like Boris Johnson,” he stated as he bemoaned the “severe hardship in the country despite borrowing heavily.”