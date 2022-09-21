Akufo-Addo must resign over failed galamsey fight – CPP

General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Akyempem Jantuah

The Convention Peoples Party(CPP) has asked President Nana Akufo-Addo to resign over his inability to win the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

“…I think it is time for him to resign, I think it is time for Nana Addo to put down his job down and allow competent people to take over. He has failed the fight against galamsey, he should resign. We in the Convention Peoples Party are asking him to stick to his promises,” the General Secretary of the CPP, Nana Yaa Akyempem Jantuah said at an event in Accra to mark the 113th birthday of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in July 2017 served notice that he is prepared to put his Presidency on the line in his avowed quest to fight illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey.



Addressing a two-day workshop on galamsey for traditional leaders drawn from different parts of the country in Accra Monday, the President said: “I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter.”

But the Government’s fight against illegal mining was dealt a heavy blow following the widespread controversy on the arrest of Chinese galamsey queen, Aisha Huang and her collaborators.



The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo on Monday, September 19, 2022 ruled that Aisha is a flight risk and would not avail herself to stand trial when granted bail and remanded her in custody.



The Justice of the High Court was of the considered view that, remanding the accused person was in the best interest of justice before remanding her into prison custody to re-appear on October 11, 2022.