Akufo-Addo must sack current security personnel - NDC’s Alex Akuoko

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alex Akuoko has expressed his displeasure over the insecurity issues of the President of the Republic following the controversial Serwaa Broni allegation.

According to the 2020 NDC Parliamentary candidate for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, the security personnel in charge of the President’s safety are unworthy of the role hence need to stripped off their duty.



In a discussion with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” socio-political talk show, he indicated that the “irresponsibility” from the President’s safeguards could expose the country’s Head of State to danger.



“My worry is not about the President’s personal issues, whether he cheated or not. I’m more concerned with the people who call themselves the National Security. If the President goes on a date with a lady why can’t any personnel notify her she can’t take pictures by the state’s aircraft. No one could do anything to the point that the pictures were posted on Facebook and other social media handles before the security personnel acted. In the first place, the security dispatch around the President at that time should be fired. This show they don’t know the magnitude of their duty,” he said.

Serwaa Broni has in the last few months been trending on social media for perhaps all the wrong reasons.



Besides claiming to have had an affair with the President, she has among other things, posted images with the President and screenshots of chats she claims to be between her and President Akufo-Addo; to buttress her assertions.



This has further agitated the Minority caucus of Parliament as some members have petitioned for the impeachment of the President. Social rights activists, Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) has also petitioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to investigate President over such hideous allegations.