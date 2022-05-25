Akufo-Addo must withdraw E.I on Achimota Forest – Arise Ghana

E.I on Achimota Forest must be cancelled to stop the land grabbing by state officials, Arise Ghana

A coalition of patriotic, conscientious and concerned Ghanaians, Arise Ghana, has called for the cancellation of the Executive Instrument (E.I) enacted on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by the Minister of Lands and Natural Resource that declassifies portions of the Achimota Forest as a forest reserve.



According to Arise Ghana, Akufo-Addo must rescind the E.I because it is now evident that his appointees are using the instrument to steal from the country.



Speaking at the maiden press conference of Arise Ghana, a leading member of the coalition, Mordecai Thiombiano, called for an independent probe to ensure that all persons who are figured in the attempts to shameless grab lands of the Achimota Forest lands are named, shamed and the stolen Lands retrieved for the State.



“It has now emerged through some leaked portions of the Will of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, aka Sir John, a former CEO of the Forestry Commission, that elements within the Akudo-Addo/Bawumia Government have already shared lands in the Achimota Forest Reserve among themselves. Indeed, portions of the lands are contained in the leaked Will Document making the rounds. This is a tragedy of national proportions and we condemn it in no uncertain terms.

“We demand an immediate withdrawal of E.I 144 and an end to the land grabbing of the Achimota Forest Reserve lands. Caution is hereby served to President Akufo-Addo and his land grabbers to stay their hands off the Achimota Forest lands. We urge Parliament who are the representatives of the people to institute a bi-partisan probe into the matters relating to the sale of lands in the Achimota Forest immediately,” he said.



Thiombiano, who is also the General Secretary of All People’s Congress (APC), added that the coalition will not relent in its effects to ensuring that the right thing is done.







Read the full statement by Thiombiano below



