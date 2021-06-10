Akufo-Addo names 19 cabinet ministers for second term

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

• Akufo-Addo has named 19 cabinet ministers

• The Cabinet is constituted in conformity with Article 76 (1) of the 1992 constitution



• Akufo-Addo maintained 19 ministers of state just like his first term



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced nineteen members expected to form his cabinet to help him serve his second term.



The list has been submitted to Parliament, through the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, for approval



The Constitution enjoins the President to have a Cabinet of not less than 10 and not more than 19 ministers.



Apart from the Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Monitoring and Evaluation, Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development, and the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, all other ministries that featured in the 2017 cabinet have representation in the new cabinet



See the full list of cabinet ministers below:



