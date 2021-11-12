Akufo-Addo names Broni to replace rejected Tamimu as East Gonja MCE in Savannah Region

MCE nominee for East Gonja Assembly, Richard Broni

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Richard Broni as the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the East Gonja Assembly.

His nomination follows the rejection of Mr. Mohammed Tamimu by Assembly members.



Mr. Tamimu was rejected twice.



A statement signed by the Minister of Local Government, Mr. Dan Botwe, directed the Savanna Regional Minister to “liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated Chief Executive.”



The nominee, who is a trained teacher from Kalande in the East Gonja Municipality, was among the 24 aspirants for the MCE position.

He was the headteacher for Salaga Presby Primary in the East Gonja Municipality till he joined a non-governmental organization, FHI 360, on their USAID Ghana Partnership for Education learning project in 2017, as the Regional Training and Coaching Coordinator for the Northern Region.



In 2019, he became the Zonal Training and Coaching Coordinator for the Northern Sector.



Mr. Broni currently holds an Executive MBA in HR from the University of Cape Coast (UCC).