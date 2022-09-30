2
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo never sat in a bus to Queen Elizabeth's funeral - Allotey Jacobs refutes claims

Ruto Others Coach.png African leaders being transported on a coach provided by the United Kingdom government

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has debunked claims that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, sat in a bus when he and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, attended the funeral of the British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Elizabeth II was pronounced dead on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at age 96.

World leaders were invited to her funeral and burial service by the royal family and President Akufo-Addo honored the invite.

However, only the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and his wife were allowed to drive to the funeral in his convoy; all other leaders were officially bused to the venue.

None of the leaders including President Nana Akufo-Addo used any means apart from the bus to the function, according sources.

But Allotey Jacobs says President Akufo-Addo never sat in the bus but rather was driven in a private car.

"He didn't sit in the bus. We saw it clearly. He was in a black private car with Madam Rebecca," he said on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' morning show.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Related Articles: