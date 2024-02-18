Akufo-Addo no longer trusts Bawumia’s opinion – Sam George

Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana and President Akufo-Addo

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam Nartey George, is of the view that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo no longer trusts the judgement of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to him, the president who brought Dr Mahamudu Bawumia into the political space no longer takes Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s opinion as credible enough.



“Nana Addo no longer takes Bawumia’s opinion as credible enough to even give it a chance to be implemented. Nana Addo no longer trusts the ability and decision-making of Dr Bawumia.



"In the past three weeks, we’ve seen enough reasons to tell the people of Ghana that Dr Bawumia is not the choice for Ghana.

"Why? Because even the sitting president who brought him on because he trusted his abilities has realized that Dr Bawumia’s opinions no longer matter. E-levy, Dr Bawumia, we are being told was opposed to it, but the president went ahead with it.



"If we are to take what Dr Bawumia said in his lecture on bet tax, the president ignored Dr Bawumia; on Emissions tax, the president ignored him. 15% on electricity, the president ignored him and now we are even seeing that the President ignored Dr Bawumia’s opinion on the size of government,” he said.



Sam George was speaking on Newsfile programme on Joynews channel on February 17, 2024.