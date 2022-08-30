Akufo-Addo not being shielded from critical media scrutiny - Eugene Arhin

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin has rejected the claim that President Akufo-Addo is being shielded from critical media scrutiny.

Some media watchers have accused the President of availing himself to only friendly media houses especially when he embarks on regional tours.



But Eugene Arhin in an exclusive interview with Starr News disclosed that the President’s Meet-The-Press series will resume soon for President Akufo Addo to engage journalists across the country.



He explained that the suspension of the programme was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since the advent of COVID in 2020 or even before that there’s not been any regional tour that the President goes to a region and doesn’t interact with the media, he does. He goes to sit down in the studious of a particular radio station and chats with the host and whatever questions are put before him, he answers. Maybe they are talking about that session where you congregate a large number of media people.”



“All of us know why in 2020 it didn’t happen. In 2021 for example it was a result of COVID, we only lifted the restriction sometime in the course of this year. So I’m sure we’ll be able to resume the meet-the-press series soon. But the impression should not be created that the President has been cocooned in the Jubilee House and has been shielded from the media,” he told EIB Network’s Presidential Correspondent, Musah Lansah.