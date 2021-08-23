Akufo-Addo off to Germany for weeklong official trip

President Akufo-Addo departs on a foreign trip | File photo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Accra for Germany on Sunday, 22 August 2021 at the invitation of Chancellor Angela Merkel.

During the one-week visit, the Ghanaian leader will hold a meeting with officials of Pfizer-BioNTech, a COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer, to discuss the establishment of a National Vaccine Institution in Ghana and procurement of more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to improve Ghana’s vaccination drive.



Giving details of the president’s visit on Friday, 20 August 2021 at a press conference, the Director of Communications at the Jubilee House, Mr Eugene Arhin, said: “From Sunday, 22nd of August, the president will embark on an official working visit to Germany at the invitation of the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, especially with the aim of deepening the ties of co-operation and bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries.

“As part of his itinerary he is supposed to deliver a speech at the 75th anniversary of the formation of the North Rhine-Westphalia state which is Germany’s most populous state and her number one industrial region.”