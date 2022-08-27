Akufo-Addo only engaged in his ‘usual political rhetorics’ at Daboya- NDC

NDC flag | File photo

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communication Officer for the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency of the Savannah Region Mr Abdulai Sulemana has said that constituents were once again thrown into a state of bewilderment when they heard the annoucement of President Nana Akufo-Addo paying an official visit to Daboya as part of his regional tour.

In a press release dated 26th August, 2022, copied to Bole based Nkilgi Fm, Mr Sulemana said, the people of Daboya- Mankarigu had the impression that the visit of President Nana Akufo-Addo was to inspect projects in various state of completion and the inauguration of completed projects but as usual they were disappointed.



He said; “The young and the old were rather disappointed with you and your government when you engaged in your usual political rhetorics with your acquired accent”.



Mr Abdulai Sulemana said, the much -talk -about bridge across the white Volta is still a mystery because, the Nana Akufo-Addo government failed the good people of Daboya-Mankarigu after the Vice President Alhaji Mahamoud Bawumia made mouth watering promise in the 2021 annual edition of the Gonjaland youth Congress in Bole.



According to the NDC Communication Officer for the Daboya-Mankarigu Constituency, the Nana Akufo-Addo government has lost touch with the people as it was all over their faces during his visit adding that “the President’s tour is nothing but a waste of the taxpayers money”.



He said, the Wasipe Wura’s address to President Nana Akufo-Addo reiterated the urgency of the proposed bridge on the white Volta to facilitate easy movement across the constituency ro Tanale and the stalled agenda 111 District hospital in Daboya.



However according Mr Abdulai Sulemana President Nana Akufo-Addo’s engagement with the people was the case of his usual spree of deceptive promises when the earlier promises have not been fulfilled.

He said, the Nana Addo -Bawumia government must apologize to the Chiefs and people of the Savannah region, especially the Wasipe traditional.



On the Busunu to Daboya and Daboya to Mankarigu roads, the NDC Communication Officer said perhaps the District Chief Executive (DC and the non-performing Mmeber of Parliament (MP) misinformed President Nana Akufo-Addo because the President seemed not to be abreast with current issues on the ground.



“I must put on record once more that those roads including the Daboya town roads were initiated before JM’s government left office in 2017”; he stated.



Also, Abdulai Sulemana pointed out that the District Assembly complex was put up as well as the community day secondary school, the Electoral Commission’s office complex cannot be left out, to mention but a few therefore these are not part of the NPP’s claimed projects.



Mr Abdulai Sulemana the NDC is of the view that these wasted resources in the name of a tour, could have been chanelled into productive ventures to ameliorate the plight of the good people of Daboya-Mankarigu and Ghana at large.