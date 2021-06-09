Akufo-Addo only president in the world to give free water for a year - Cecilia Dapaah

• President Akufo-Addo in 2020 announced that Ghanaians will enjoy free water and electricity at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic

• According to the Sanitation Minister, Akufo-Addo is the only president who employed such a measure to help alleviate the burden on citizens



•She explained that it is because the President is concerned about the sanitation problem in Ghana



Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah has showered praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the implementation of social interventions for the vulnerable during the peak of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.



According to her, the interventions including the free water and electricity Ghanaians enjoyed has put President Akufo-Addo under the global spotlight.



The Sanitation Minister stated categorically that per her checks, it is only President Akufo-Addo who allowed citizens to enjoy free water and electricity during the pandemic.



Speaking at the unveiling of 126 waste management and disinfection trucks in Accra on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, the Sanitation Minister said, "You are the only President; I have checked so far from the world that has given free water to all Ghanaians for a whole year and you continue to do so for the vulnerable in society.

"Above all, you have given us a line budget known as a sanitation and pollution levy. These are very laudable achievements and I must say that you have your money where your mouth is."



President Akufo-Addo in one of his addresses to the nation announced the absorption of water bills for Ghanaians.



This, he said forms part of the intervention to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



The president said, “Government will absorb the water bills for all Ghanaians for the next three months, ie, April, May, and June. All water tankers, publicly and privately-owned, are also going to be mobilised to ensure the supply of water to all vulnerable communities.”



Recently, Ghanaians have backlashed government for introducing new taxes, stating that, the taxes are to foot the bills of the free water they enjoyed last year.



