Akufo-Addo opens virtual medical center for police

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cuts sod

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, 11 January 2022 opened a newly-established virtual medical center for the Police.

The virtual medical center will enable Police personnel, regardless of their location to access virtual medical consultation at all times.



The President also commissioned a new Out-Patient’s Department (OPD) at the Police Hospital Annex.



Speaking at a ceremony to mark the commissioning, President Akufo-Addo noted that: “Constructed with an equally modest sum of GHS50,000.00 the virtual medical center which is an end-to-end video medical management system will allow patients no matter where they are located in the country to undertake virtual consultation with healthcare professionals at this [Police] hospital.”



He further noted that: “Police personnel irrespective of their location, can all access healthcare services from the hospital anywhere in the country at any time. Officers of the service are guaranteed a protected platform and seamless consultations with the doctor.”



Launching a GHS6.1 million emergency medical intervention fund for the Police, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that personnel of the service would not have to go through the bureaucracy associated with accessing funds for a medical treatment that has sometimes led to the loss of lives with the launch of the fund.

He stated that he is “delighted to launch the GHS6.1 million Police emergency medical intervention fund aimed at providing immediate financial assistance for the medical treatment of police officers who get injured in the line of duty.”



“I have been assured that beneficiaries do not have to go through the usual bureaucracy associated with delays which have in the past, resulted in some cases with personnel losing their lives while awaiting treatment and deterioration of medical conditions of some others.”



The President also presented the first three beneficiaries of the fund with cheques to cover the total costs of their medical treatment abroad and in Ghana.



The beneficiaries include Inspector Theresa Ohene, General Corporal Isaac Asuman Opoku, and Chief Inspector Victor Anako.



“I am hopeful that all police officers who require treatment will receive the best of care without recourse to the cost of treatment,” the President added.

He further donated GHS100, 000 to the Police emergency medical intervention fund.



For his part, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare commended President Akufo-Addo for his commitment to the service over the years.



“You have demonstrated immeasurable and historic commitment to the police service over the years and we must say we are very grateful.



“Indeed, history will be very kind to you [President Akufo-Addo] when tomorrow comes,” the IGP said.