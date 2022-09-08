25
Menu
News

Akufo-Addo orders all flags to fly at half-mast in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen ElizabethII Dies Queen Elizabeth II

Thu, 8 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa has ordered that all flags in Ghana be flown at half-mast for the next seven days in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a post shared on Facebook, the president said the people of Ghana will greatly miss the Queen who died on Thursday, September, 8, 2022.

He described the late Queen as the rock that kept the Commonwealth of Nations together.

“She was a cherished and revered monarch of the British people, the longest-serving in their history, who will be sorely missed. We are saddened by her departure. In honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September,” his post read in part.

The BBC reported that the King and Queen Consort will spend the night at Balmoral Castle and return to Britain on Friday.

Britain’s longest serving monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, died at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 2022.

The queen died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Her death comes after the BBC earlier announced that the Queen’s doctors had expressed concerns about her health around mid-morning on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Born on April 21, 1926, the Queen, christened Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, immediately acceded the British throne on February 6, 1952, when her father, King George VI died.

She thus ruled for 70 years.

View the president's tweet below:



IB/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel