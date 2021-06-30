Akufo-Addo orders public inquiry into death of Kaaka, 2 others

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• Murder of activist Kaaka triggered street protests in Ejura on Tuesday

• Demonstrating youth clashed with joint police and military team



• It has emerged that 3 people were shot dead and about 6 have been injured



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, to conduct a public inquiry into the murder of an activists and subsequent shooting incident that led to the death of two persons at Ejura Sekyedumase on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.



Ambrose Dery is required to submit a detailed report on the incident to President Akufo-Addo in the next 10 days.

This information was contained in a press release signed by Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin and copied to GhanaWeb.



President Akufo-Addo extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured persons a speedy recovery.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister for Interior, Hon. Ambrose Dery, MP, to conduct forthwith, a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate occurrences of Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry with recommendations for appropriate action within 10 days, ie. By July 9, 2021 to President Akufo-Addo," part of the statement read.



"The President is deeply saddened by the deaths of Ibrahim Mohammed, Abdul Nasi Yussif and Murtala Mohammed. He extends sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes the injured a speedy recovery," it added.