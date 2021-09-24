Akufo-Addo owing Assemblies 3 quarter Common Fund but travelling luxury – Adongo

Isaac Adongo, MP for Bolgatanga Central

Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central Isaac Adongo has questioned the government’s failure to pay Assemblies their share of the District Common Fund.

He insists government owes the various Assemblies for the fourth quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 and appears indifferent to their plight.



The legislator adds that the government by next week will also be owing the various assemblies across the country their common fund for the second quarter of 2021.



Isaac Adongo believes it’s worrying and sad for a government that said Ghanaians are sitting on money but do not know why the country continues to wallow in hunger and poverty.



“District Assembly Common Fund for 4th quarter 2020, 1st quarter 2021 and by next week, 2nd quarter 2021 are all due and not paid to the Assemblies. Na Sika nu wohin?” he asked in a post shared on his page on Facebook.

In a separate post, the Member of Parliament indicated that it is a shame for the President t prioritize luxury travels to the detriment of the various assemblies across the country.



Your end is getting embarrassing. You prioritize your luxury jets comfort whilst starving Assemblies of funds to a point of collapse against the laws of Ghana with impunity.



Adding that “You keep lowering the standards of governance every second and we seem to have come to accept that it is only your exit that will give Ghana a fighting chance of restoring the potency and dignity of state institutions for Ghana to work again and address years of institutional decadence you are bequeathing to your grandchildren and great-grandchildren without shame. It’s so sad for a bleeding mother Ghana”.