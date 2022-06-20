Akufo-Addo petitioned for the removal of Adwoa Safo as Minster

Sarah Adwoa Safo, Gender Minister

Adwoa Safo absent from ministry since August 2021

Adwoa Safo given July 6 to appear before Parliamentary Privileges Committee



Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources acting as caretaker Minister for Gender Ministry



A Citizen of Ghana, named, Dr. Frank Amoakohene has filed a petition to the Presidency for the removal of Minister for Gender and Social Protection, Sarah Adwoa Safo from office.



The Petitioner who is the Executive Director of the Democratic Forum urged the president to appoint a new face for that portfolio.



On October 6, 2021, President Akufo-Addo extended the leave of absence from office, for the Gender Minister.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP’s leave which she sought for personal reasons, was supposed to have ended on August 31, 2021.



However, the former Procurement Minister was unable to resume and requested an extension. It did not, however, state when she will resume.



“In her absence, and until further notice, President Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, to act as caretaker Minister,” the Presidency said.



Based on this, Dr. Frank Amoakohene is demanding that the presidency acts “urgently and accordingly within two weeks; failure of which may compel us to cause Parliament through the Speaker to initiate a vote of Censure by article 82 of the 1992 Constitution,” Dailyguide reports.



Meanwhile, Parliament’s Privileges Committee has given the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo up to July 6, 2022 to appear before members of the Committee in person or via Zoom.

The Chairman, Mr. Joseph Osei Owusu, has caused the final invitation to the MP to be published to all media outlets. He summoned Madam Sarah Adwoa Safo, to appear before the Committee on July 6, 2022 after several attempts to reach the Dome Kwabenya lawmaker proved unsuccessful.



The MP who doubles as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection is said to be currently playing her motherly role in the United States of America is expected to appear in person or via Zoom next month to answer to queries over her absence without permission in the 1st Meeting of the 2nd Session of this 8th Parliament.



This summons by the Chairman of the Committee was contained in a press release signed by the Parliament’s Public Affairs Director, Madam Kate Addo, for distribution to all media organizations for publication. The release stated, “This comes after all attempts to reach the Honorable Member by the Committee failed.”



The summons forms part of the Committee’s work, referred to it by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, pursuant to Article 97(1)(c) of the Constitution, and Orders 15 and 16(1) of the Standing Orders of Parliament, for consideration and report to the House, on the absence of the Member from Parliament for more than fifteen Sittings, without permission in writing of the Speaker, during the First Meeting of the Second Session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.