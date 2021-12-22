Akufo-Addo picks my calls but Ofori-Atta does not – Kwame Pianim

Renowned Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim

Pianim wants fighting MPs sacked

Pianim kicks against E-levy



Parliament breaks for Christmas



Renowned Ghanaian economist, Kwame Pianim, has disclosed that all attempts to engage Ken Ofori-Atta on key issues about the country’s economy have been rebuffed by the latter.



Kwame Pianim says Ken Ofori-Atta does not pick his calls and efforts to schedule meetings with him have yielded no result.



He disclosed on TV3 that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the other hand has been picking his calls but is too busy to have the kind of discussions he would want to have.

He further chided the finance minister for running the economy badly and being clueless about how to manage the country’s debt.



“The Finance Minister doesn’t take my phone calls,” he remonstrated. “The Deputy [Finance Minister] took. I reached out. I talked to the president.



“Finance Minister doesn’t take my phone calls. Even when I reached out to his Personal Assistants to book an appointment, he doesn’t give me an appointment. They know what they are doing.”



Pianim who is a leading member of the governing NPP, described Ken Ofori-Atta as the worst Finance Minister in Ghana’s history.



He said that Ken Ofori-Atta is fixated with borrowing and presenting budget and that history will not be kind to him.

“He has over-borrowed [and we are not getting value for money,” Mr Pianim stated in an interview on TV3‘s New Day on Wednesday, December 22.



“And he needs to realise that he is not just a budget and expenditure minister, he is Minister for Finance. Finance means growing the economy.”



Kwame Pianim was speaking on melee that ensued in parliament on December 20,2021.



He called for an expulsion of all the MPs who were involved in the fight and charged Ghanaians to vote out the MPs if the leadership of parliament fail to heed to his advice.



He said that their actions are disgraceful and putting Ghana in a bad light.