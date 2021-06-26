Akufo-Addo practicing culture of 'clan-preneurship' - Adongo jabs

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Honourable Isaac Adongo, has accused Akufo Addo and members of his family for enriching themselves with state funds in a master strategy, which he coins as "clan-preneurship"

Mr Adongo says there has been a nasty capture of Ghana’s financial sector under the watch of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He said under the current administration, one only needs to be a member of the president's clan to freely capture a state property to make it in life.



Speaking on Wednesday at a lecture organized by the Coalition For Restoration (CFR) and telecast live on Metro TV, Original TV and Original FM, Mr Adongo said the country now lacks the ability to create equal opportunities for all Ghanaians to realise their dreams.



"Mr Chairman, in the colonial days when our forefathers shed their blood to free our country from the claws of servitude, they did that in the spirit of togetherness to help create a fair, equitable and prosperous society where the basic rights and freedoms of every citizen would respected and jealously guarded," he said.



"Our legendary fathers gave the fight their all, knowing very well that it was only through independence that individual talents, hard work and commitment to achieving something for themselves and their nation could be rewarded in their own land.

"Our own party, the NDC and our father, Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings of blessed memory, have fought tooth and nail to create equal opportunities for all Ghanaians to realise their dreams, share in the national cake proportionately and be empowered to create sustainable futures for their children.



"Unfortunately, these ideals are now being thrown to the dogs and a new culture of clan-preneurship – prosperity through clan and family ties to people in power – is now nurtured and distastefully promoted.



According to him, it is a strategy deployed by the ruling New Patriotic Party and one that has the backing of the president and leader of the NPP.



"It is a master strategy by the NPP, (and) has the tacit approval of Nana Akufo-Addo and is being executed by his family members who he placed in strategic positions to weave their identities into critical sectors of the economy.



"We can all recall the circumstances that led to the near sale of the assets of the Electricity to persons in government and the aborted and distasteful re-emergence of an ill attempt to redistribute portions of the country’s gold wealth into individual pockets," he submitted.