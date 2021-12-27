Akufo-Addo praises himself for sharp increase in GDP

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana's GDP 6.6%

Cedi has depreciated by 5.2% against the U.S. dollar this year



Ghana likely to achieve a treasury annual growth target of 4.4%, Government statistician



Following a report released by Bloomberg showing an expansion of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 6.6%, President Nana Addo Dankwa has heaped praises on himself for this feat.



The Bloomberg report noted that Ghana performed beyond expectations - 3.5% in the last quarter.



Ghana's GDP for the second quarter was 5.1%.

Reacting to this news report in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said, "Ghana today!"



The service sector, agricultural sector, others helped boost the economy.



Below are the sectors that helped the economy witness some growth:



Services sector - 13.4%



Education subsector expanded by 24.2% after children resumed school.

Agricultural sector grew by 9.2%, led by fishing, which expanded 14.3%.



Quarter-on-quarter overall GDP expanded 1.6%.



