Akufo-Addo promised to reward me if I support his campaign – Okraku Mantey on his ministerial role

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey has told the story behind his appointment as a Deputy Minister by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Okraku Mantey who had been a pro-New Patriotic Party since his tertiary education days revealed that he was convinced to play a significant role in Akufo-Addo’s campaigns after he promised to develop the creative industry when voted into power.



According to him, although he had previously played songs at events for Akufo-Addo as a DJ, it was A-Plus who persuaded him to become a campaigner for the NPP.

“A Plus brings this idea, I said this wouldn’t be bad. I like his ideas, I believe in his vision and again believe in the Ghana agenda. So I said I believe in this man’s vision,” he said while sharing his story on Joy FM on Saturday.



He added, “This is the only man who said that bring all the creative people together, I want all the creative people on board, support my campaign and I will make your industry become better when I become a president.”



“Who doesn’t love this offer?” the astute music producer stated.



He noted that although Rawlings played a significant role in the development of the creative industry during his tenure, his only shortcoming was the failure to include stakeholders in the industry in his government.



“Ex-president Rawlings did this but he didn’t ask us to come and be with us,” he added.

The former Programs Manager at Hitz Fm also disclosed that he turned down several monetary offers to ensure that President Akufo-Addo keeps his promise.



“He said do I want money, I said no but I said if we get the creative industry active, I know how I can make money in my creative space,” the Deputy Tourism Minister said.



“So that is how my NPP agenda started. I am a staunch follower of Akufo-Addo and I believe in his vision,” Okraku Mantey added.



