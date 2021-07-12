Akufo-Addo promises potable water, project begins in August

President Akufo-Addo inspecting work on some ongoing projects

President Akufo-Addo has given assurance to the people of Damongo in the Savannah Region that the Damongo Water Project will start in the first week of August this year to provide potable water to the area.

Responding to a request for water and some educational facilities made by the Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom, Yegbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, at the Jakpa palace in Damongo, the President said the existence of basic amenities for the ordinary citizen has been the priority of his government.



He said but for Covid-19, the water project would have started much earlier.



The President said this on Day Two of his visit to the Savannah region.



His first port of call was at the Jakpa Palace to pay a Courtesy call on the Yagbonwura.



In his welcome address read on his behalf, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, expressed gratitude to the president for creating the Savannah Region and appointing some of his son’s into his government.

He made a request to the president to establish for a solution to the Damongo water crisis.



The Yagbonwura also appealed for some educational facilities in the region.



Reacting to the appeals made by the Yagbonwura, President Akuffo Addo assured the people of Damongo that the Damongo water project will commence in the first week of August.



On roads, president Akuffo Addo said his government is doing some 1,500 kilometres of road this year of which the Savannah Region will also benefit.



The president later inspected work on some ongoing projects in Damongo.