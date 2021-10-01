Akufo-Addo reappoints Dr Felix Anyah as board chair of Ho Teaching Hospital

Dr Felix Anyah has been reappointed as board chairman for Ho Teaching Hospital

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been re-appointed Dr Felix Kwaku Anyah as the board chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

This was in consultation with the Council of State after his stellar work as the first chairman of the first board of the Ho regional hospital, which in April 2009, was upgraded to a teaching hospital.



Speaking after taking the oath of office and oath of secrecy, Dr Anyah expressed his gratitude to the President for the opportunity to serve and he pledged the board’s commitment to helping manage the hospital effectively and efficiently.



The Executive Chairman of Holy Trinity Medical Centre also promised to develop the teaching hospital into an enviable facility.



He said, he will equip the hospital with a quaternary service that will liaise with international accreditation bodies such as JCI International in order to promote medical/health tourism to the hospital and the Volta region as well as make Ghana a Medical Tourism hub.

“I am passionate about health and wellness tourism,” he said, “with my experience in health, medical and wellness tourism is a vehicle that if we take seriously and put in the right mechanisms we can attract clients from the sub-region and change our financials.”



Other members of the board are: Ernest Yao Gaewu, Legal Practitioner; Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, Medical Practitioner; Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, Allied Health Professional; Dr Audu Rauf, Pharmacist; Felix Nyante, head of the Nursing and Midwifery Council; Prof. John Gyapong, representative of University Council; Dr Sylvia Ayele Deganus, representative of University Council; Victor Andy Danku, Private Sector Businessperson and Dr John Tampouri, CEO Ho Teaching Hospital.



The board was inaugurated by the Minister of Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



