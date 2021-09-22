Akufo-Addo receives massive cheers from Ghanaians in the US ahead of UN address

President Akufo-Addo is expected to deliver a statement to the United Nations

Source: Peace FM

President Akufo-Addo is in the United States to participate in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN Headquarters in New York.

In view of his sessional address at the floor of the UN to the General Assembly, some Ghanaians abroad showed up at his hotel and at the Dag Hammarskjod Park to show him support as he delivers his 5th statement to the United Nations.



This is the first time after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic that the United Nations are meeting both physically and also virtually to address the world. The President will speak about hope after the pandemic during his statement.



Ghanaians abroad are using this opportunity to say thank you to the President for how he has managed the COVID pandemic, the economy and other aspects of the socioeconomic need of Ghanaians.









