Akufo-Addo repeating same mistakes Mahama made - GPHA Ex-workers

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo

Ex-workers of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) who were retrenched in 2002 but have had their severance benefits not paid by the government say they are beginning to see an unpleasant déjà vu.

In a statement, they say the current president is repeating the very mistakes that his predecessor committed and made himself and his party so unpopular that they ended up crashing out of power in the most embarrassing way.



“In five years, we have exercised patience with the Akufo-Addo government and looked forward to President Akufo-Addo correcting the injustice that his predecessor, John Mahama, did us, but lamentably, President Akufo-Addo is walking in the same mistakes of John Mahama,” their statement said.



The statement, which is signed by the ex-workers leader, Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, prayed that, "President Akufo-Addo will backtrack from the destructive path that he is traveling with the GPHA ex-workers issue and for the sake of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) do justice"



According to the ex-workers, their reason for the lament is that, in the five years that President Akufo-Addo has been in office, they have written several petitions to him, “but like John Mahama, he has not responded to even one of our petitions”.



Numbering about 4,000, the GPHA ex-workers were retrenched through a World Bank program in 2002 and basically sent away with just handshakes.



Inquest for their severance benefits to be paid to them, the ex-workers appealed to state bodies including Parliament, but the responses were not exactly fruitful. Their efforts however led to GPHA paying five workers out of the 4000 ex-workers.

But strangely, after that payment, the rest of the ex-workers were ignored.



In 2012, the ex-workers appealed to former President Atta Mills and Mills issued a fiat for them to be paid.



However, Mills would not live to see through the directive he had given as he died a few days later in July of that year.



“After Prof. Mills died, his predecessor, John Mahama swept our issue under the carpet and ignored several letters that we wrote to him. This mistake by John Mahama cost him and his party, the NDC dearly as the stars themselves aligned to punish his government in 2016 and later 2020.



Unfortunately, Mr. Akufo-Addo has in five years repeated this same mistake, refusing to reply our letters,” the ex-worker statement said.



The statement pointed out that, “This behaviour by President Akufo-Addo is especially disappointing because we had so much faith in him. Mr. Akufo-Addo should remember that when he swore the presidential oath at his investiture, he vowed to do good to all manner of persons, that oath is not being fulfilled in as far as the GPHA ex-workers issue is concerned.”

The statement also pointed out that, “When parliamentarians finish their term, they are paid ex-gratia. All ex-presidents enjoy their salaries even into retirement and yet in the case of poor ex-workers of the GPHA, only five out of over 4,000 have been paid their stipends. This is wickedness that does not augur well for any nation.”



It called on “His Excellency President Akufo-Addo to stir himself up and be the good father that we all believe he can be. Let justice be done for the ex-workers of the GPHA who have been living in abject poverty and despair because of the betrayal of their own country which they served.”



A number of the ex-workers have died in abject poverty. At least one of them lost his mind and still roams the streets of Tema while one other ex-worker has been living under a tree.



Many are also sick and bedridden with no means of paying their medical bills.