Akufo-Addo replaces ‘bribe-taking’ Juaben MCE

Following the rejection of the previous nominee, Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka as the chief executive for the Juaben Municipal Assembly of the Ashanti Region, President Akufo-Addo has appointed Omane Aboagye as a replacement.



This was disclosed by the regional minister Simon Osei-Mensah at a regional coordinating council meeting on Tuesday, Asaaseradio.com reports



Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka who was rejected on two occasions is currently facing the high court after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) charged him for bribery.

Sarfo-Kantaka is facing 26 corruption charges with 26 counts of corruption during an election.



This comes after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) commenced investigations into allegations of corruption and vote-buying in relation to the election to confirm the MCE-nominee late last year.



The Special Prosecutor, thus, invited the president’s nominee at the time, for questioning on November 9, 2021 after his arrest on Monday, November 1, 2021 for allegedly bribing assembly members to confirm him as the MCE for the area.



The rejected MCE-nominee was captured on an audiovisual tape asking for a refund of bribes he paid to the assembly members in a bid to buy their vote for his endorsement.



Mr Sarfo-Kantanka, also known as Aluta, was heard saying: “Everyone should get ready to give me a refund so I can go. Dorothy, give me my money. You should all give me a refund. Yeboah, give me my money.”

The rejected nominee further continued: “You don’t know me right? You guys said I’m not good. You have taken my money and you’re misbehaving. I’ll take my money.”



Despite paying the bribes, he was unable to secure the two-thirds majority votes needed to be confirmed as the MCE.



He got only six out of 26 in the first round of voting.