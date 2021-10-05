Akufo-Addo reveals retirement plans after handing over in 2025

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he will not vie again for the presidency

• He is however ready to endorse whoever the party chooses



• The president revealed what he possibly will do after handing over power



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed his plans after serving Ghana for two terms.



While completely rejecting any possibility of vying again after this term, he indicated the likelihood of returning to his hometown to enjoy his rest.



During an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM, where he touched on very pertinent issues, the president was questioned about his plans for the next electioneering period.

He laughed it off with a short answer, “it’s completely out of the question!”



Instead, he said, after appreciating Ghanaians for the opportunity to serve in 2025, he may go back to his roots where he will settle down and rest.



“Completely out of the question, seventh January 2025, goodbye Ghana, thank you and I will probably end up in Kyebi and go and get my rest,” he told host, Kwame Adinkra, to the amusement of everyone else.



On the question of which candidate he is looking forward to endorsing, President Akufo-Addo said he would validate anyone who will be selected by the New Patriotic Party to lead in the next elections and support them when the time comes.



“I can’t have a favourite to break the 8 for the NPP. My duty is to hold the balance but the decision has to be that of the party and worker the party elects, that person is who I will support and God-willing, if I do have the strength, I will vigorously campaign for the elected individual,” he added.