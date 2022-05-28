Akufo-Addo 'rewarded' Akua Afriyie with ambassador post because of 'rude' Adwoa Safo - NPP Chairman reveals

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the governing NPP, Divine Otoo Agorhom has dropped a bombshell on the appointment of former Member of Parliament of Ablekuma North constituency, Madam Akua Afriyie as Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to China.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last year presented letters of credence to 13 appointed envoys with a national duty on them.



The envoys included three High Commissioners, eight Ambassadors, one deputy High Commissioner, and a deputy Ambassador, of which Madam Akua Afriyie's name was mentioned.



However, Madam Akua Afriyie's appointment was a reward from the President for her active role in securing the Dome-Kwabenya seat during the 2020 Parliamentary elections.



Recounting how the former MP was listed among the envoys, Divine Otoo Agorhom, in an interview on Peace FM's morning show, revealed that Madam Akua Afriyie had been assigned by the party's Greater Accra Regional office to assist the Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, who was then seeking re-election.



He noted that Sarah Adwoa Safo had rudely behaved towards the party as she refused to attend the inauguration of her own campaign team.

Sarah Adwoa Safo is currently a thorn in the side of the NPP as she has neglected her parliamentary duties and relocated to the United States of America.



"This problem that we are experiencing at Dome-Kwabenya, I saw it long [long] before the elections. Would you believe that when we were doing the inauguration of the campaign team for Dome-Kwabenya, the then MP/candidate, Hon. Adwoa Safo refused to partake? . . . She didn't even appear on the scene," according to the Regional Chairman.



As a result, the party resolved to send some members to aid her campaign but Adwoa Safo managed to persistently irritate them.



Mr. Divine Otoo Agorhom revealed that he sent a key member of the party, Hon. Adjei Sowah, to Dome-Kwabenya constituency to help her but "she insulted him till the man packed his belongings and said no, no, no; I won't do this again and left".



Finally, Madam Akua Afriyie was added to the Adwoa Safo team and Adwoa Safo similarly frustrated and insulted her but the woman dutifully continued to do her job.

Mr. Otoo Agorhom disclosed that, due to the work that Akua Afriyie did for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, President Nana Addo was compelled to honor her, though not a normal practice for an MP to lose her seat and be greatly honored in such fashion.



" . . for reason of her extra work she did at Dome-Kwabenya and the attack from the woman (Adwoa Safo), His Excellency was compelled as it is to reward her and she is currently the Deputy Ambassador at China," he stated.



Watch video below



