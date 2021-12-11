Akufo-Addo’s 2 awards, multiple international applause in the last two weeks

Akufo-Addo receives the Forbes African of the Year award at the Jubilee House

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has had a busy last two weeks. They have been packed with two awards and a steady stream of accolades.

Akufo-Addo’s last two weeks have seen him receive two awards, get praise from a visiting peer over one of his awards and also seen him congratulated by a top international civil servant and a former president.



He has also been the subject of particular praise along with other peers from no less a person than the continent’s richest man.



Amid all the controversies that dogged Parliament including hurdles his 2022 budget is facing, the presidency has seen some good Public Relations much to the chagrin of some opposition supporters.



GhanaWeb looks briefly at the awards and accolades:

On December 3, 2021, Forbes Africa announced that President Akufo-Addo was their 2021 African of the Year. He became the fourth laureate coming behind, Rwandan President, Paul Kagame; African Development Bank boss, Akinwumi Adesina and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the World Trade Organization.



High-level congrats trail Forbes announcement



The praise started with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa who was at the time of the announcement on an official visit to Ghana.



“We are proud of this recognition, Your Excellency, because it speaks of your commitment, it speaks of your creativity, and it speaks of your clear, strategic vision of what should happen in your own country, as well as in our beloved continent”

Former laureate, AfDB boss, Akinwumi Adesina also had this to say: “This is an excellent and very well-deserved honour and recognition. As a leader, you continue to push the boundaries of what is possible for Ghana and the people of Africa.



"You are an embodiment of a remarkable ‘can-do’ African spirit … a spirit of focused determination that seeks to make a difference in the lives of your people and unleash Africa’s true potential.”



For her part, Liberia's former president, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf stated in a tweet: "Congratulations to President of Ghana H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo for the well-deserved and earned Forbes Africa African of the Year 2021. #AfricanOfTheYear,"



Harriet Thompson, the UK High Commissioner will not be left out: "Congratulations Nana Akufo-Addo! And congrats Ghana: 'reliant on its own resources and strengths', which we know to be great!" she tweeted.

Dangote hails visionaries Akufo-Addo, Kagame, Ouattara



The Nigerian business magnate and Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote speaking at a forum organized by the African Center for Economic Transformation in Accra on December 7, 2021, mentioned three African leaders as visionaries.



“We do not need to have all 54 countries to have visionary leaders. What we need is a maximum of 20 of the likes of Presidents of Ghana, Rwanda and Côte d'Ivoire,” he stated at the first panel discussion at the Development Finance Forum (DFF).



Lifetime Achievement Award from US group

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on Thursday, December 9, 2021, given a lifetime achievement award for his administration's flagship Free Senior High School policy.



The award was by the US National Bar Association, whose President was at the Jubilee House to present the award to Akufo-Addo.



The award came with a plaque presented by the Association's president Judge Carlos E. Moore, along with a delegation.



Commenting on the award, Akufo-Addo posted on his social media handles: "The President of the US National Bar Association, Judge Carlos E. Moore, also presented a "Lifetime Achievement Award" in recognition of my "initiative to provide free quality education to students", which "will help with the broader development" of Ghana and achieving Goal 4 of Sustainable Development Goals."