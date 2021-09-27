Akufo-Addo’s Cape Coast mayor nominee rejected

These were not enough to get him confirmed as 31 voted ‘No’

Assembly members of the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) have rejected President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee for Chief Executive.

Ernest Arthur was renominated by the president, having served as mayor of the Central Region capital from 2017 to 2021.



He had contested the Cape Coast South Parliamentary seat but lost to Kweku Ricketts-Hagan of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 2020 elections.



On Monday, September 27, when he was to be voted on by 65 assembly members, he only polled 34 ‘Yes’ votes.



These were not enough to get him confirmed as 31 voted ‘No’.

In his first nomination in 2017, he polled 99 percent to be made mayor of Cape Coast. He was then Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Cape Coast South Constituency.



As per the local government regulations, a nominee needs to poll two-thirds of the votes to be confirmed.



Another election is expected to be held within 10 days by the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to determine whether Ernest Arthur, popularly known as Mayor 1, will sail through.