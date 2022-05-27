Akufo-Addo’s 'Destination Ghana Project’ to enhance tourism sector - Tema MCE

Yohane Amarh Ashitey

The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey, has touted a new tourism project by President Akufo-Addo as a new frontier for growing the industry.

In an interview on the sidelines of a sessional address he gave at the TMA General Assembly on Wednesday, Hon. Amarh Ashitey said the new program dubbed ‘Destination Ghana,’ will open up the country even further to the touristic people of the world and consequently bring the country needed capital.



“This is a fine move for our country and we have His Excellency President Akufo-Addo to thank for it all,” the MCE said.



According to him, “the ‘Destination Ghana’ project represents a new frontier of growth for our tourism sector which will create thousands of jobs for our youth and also sell our culture and traditions as a people to the world even further.”



The ‘Destination Ghana’ project was launched by President Akufo-Addo in London on the 3rd of April, 2022.



According to the government, it is aimed at increasing activities in the tourism industry so that it has a spillover effect on the rest of the economy.

“Destination Ghana seeks to build on the successes chalked from the Year of Return which was hosted by Ghana in 2019,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey explained, reiterating President Akufo-Addo.



He adds, “The tremendous success of the Year of Return program still carries currents that can drive further successes in our country’s tourism front and I think that it is only right that we go for it.”



The brilliant Tema MCE called for support from all Ghanaians for the project saying it is “a new opportunity for us as a people to assert ourselves once more.”



He praised president Akufo-Addo for his vision and foresight saying projects like ‘Destination Ghana’ continue to show proof to Ghanaians that in spite of the current difficulties, the government is working.



“The fact that this is taking off at a time that the global economy is still recovering from the onslaught from COVID-19 should be clear proof to all of us that our government is still working and soon we will be out of the woods,” Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey said.