Akufo-Addo’s Ghana is bereaved - Tema West NPP Chairman

Dennis Amfo-Sefah

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s Chairman for the Tema West Constituency in the Greater Accra Region is in sackcloth and ashes following the death of Mrs. Juliana Oparebea Aidooh, a stalwart of peaceful politics in Ghana.

Mr. Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias Nana Boakye, laments that the passing of Mama Juliana has left the country deprived of a unique pillar.



“President Akufo-Addo’s Ghana is seriously bereaved because the nation has lost an exemplary woman and a resourceful democrat,” Nana Boakye said in a statement.



According to him, “the loss of Mama Juliana has also left us deprived of a spiritual mother and prayer warrior.” Mama Juliana was the wife of former Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh.



She died at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema on Friday after battling an unknown illness.



She was 65. A Diocesan President of the Methodist Church in Tema, Mama Juliana was revered for her Christian lifestyle of love, service and humility.

She was also known as the prayerful pillar behind lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh, who is credited with pioneering the ruling NPP in Tema.



“Our mother was a trained Secretary who later ventured into the import business, supplying the Ghanaian market with goods from Thailand and other countries,” Nana Boakye stated.



“When our party was in opposition from 1992 to 2000, Mama Juliana was the pillar behind Lawyer Abraham Ossei Aidooh and the NPP in Tema.



She was the quintessence of the saying that “behind every successful man is a woman.”



Mrs. Juliana Oparebea Ossei Aidooh stood behind her husband spiritually, financially and emotionally until the NPP won power in 2000,” Nana Boakye wrote.

He adds that as a Christian, she was also a preacher of political tolerance and forgiveness among political opponents in Tema.



“Tema has lost a mother, so has the NPP and so has Ghana’s democracy,” Nana Boakye lamented.



Mrs. Ossei Aidooh had bravely battled the ailment that had attacked her to the very end.



Recently, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin had visited her at home in TEMA Community 11 and wished her well.Unfortunately, her sickness later deteriorated and she was rushed to the IMAH Hospital where she shortly after, died.



“May the good Lord rest her gentle soul,” Nana Boakye wrote.Following her death, sympathizers, including, the MP for Tema Central, Hon. Yves Hanson Nii Noi Nortey, the hardworking MP for Tema West and former deputy minister of trade, Hon. Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Tema, Hon. Yohane Amarh Ashitey and the Chairman of the Tema Oil Refinery Tennis Club, Mr. Edward Ababio have called on the bereaved family to commiserate with them.

Others are the Majority and Minority leaders of Parliament, Dr. Mensah Afful, a medical doctor, Mr. Ebenezer Paa Kofi Grant, a retired educationist, Mr. Paa Yaw Baffoe, a businessman, Mr. Francis Poribo, a former Tema West Constituency Organizer for the NPP and Mr. Osei Owusu, a former Constituency Secretary of the NPP in Tema West.



The rest are brilliant Lawyer Richard Akpokavi, Lawyer Sam Kyere, and Mrs. Effia Boadiwaa, a businesswoman.



Meanwhile, the Tema West NPP Chairman has also expressed sorrow over the passing of the wife of late former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, Hajia Ramatu Mahama, and actor Psalm Adjeteyfio, alias T.T.“in this short period within this month, April, death has taken too much from us as a country; Akufo-Addo’s Ghana is truly bereaved,” Nana Boakye wrote, adding, “may their souls rest in perfect peace.”